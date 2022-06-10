VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Trading Down 2.7%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $232.27 and last traded at $232.42. Approximately 4,936,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,584,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.