Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.96) Per Share

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxcyte in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($2.96) per share for the year.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $356,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $425,536.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,288 shares of company stock worth $1,584,972. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

