Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Up 0.1%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.56 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.56 ($0.66). Approximately 10,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 29,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.66).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.78 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62.

Get Vector Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.