VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stock Position Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 240,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

