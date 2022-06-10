Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Shares Down 3.8%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.25). 669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.30).
The firm has a market capitalization of £58.07 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)
