Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE NCZ opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.