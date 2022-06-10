Wedbush Comments on Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

