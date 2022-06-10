Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.24. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 85,246 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.