West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:WST opened at $304.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $288.12 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.65 and a 200 day moving average of $382.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

