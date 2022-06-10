Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

