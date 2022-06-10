World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Natixis acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.23. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

