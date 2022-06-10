XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

