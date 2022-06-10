Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.66. Yext shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 33,565 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Get Yext alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 5,377.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 59.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.