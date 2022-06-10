Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will report $137.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.19 million to $138.44 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $130.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $552.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.83 million to $553.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $573.23 million, with estimates ranging from $569.45 million to $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE PDM opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

