Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

CDEV stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 5.22. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

