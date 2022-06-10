Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

