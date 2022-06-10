Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.67 Million

Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce $65.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $66.00 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $14.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 369.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $299.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $309.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.60 million, with estimates ranging from $361.20 million to $409.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.29 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

