Zacks Investment Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bone Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.
Bone Biologics stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.
About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.
