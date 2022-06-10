Zacks Investment Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bone Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Bone Biologics stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bone Biologics Co. ( OTC:BBLG Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

