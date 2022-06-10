Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Hold

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.96. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristi Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 246,902 shares of company stock valued at $633,677 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

