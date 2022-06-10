Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) to “Hold”

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company which plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus Inc., formerly known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp., is based in VENICE, Calif. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MNTS opened at $3.08 on Friday. Momentus has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentus will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Momentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

