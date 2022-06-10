Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $121,968,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $102,005,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $60,517,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

