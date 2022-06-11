Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.54% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

SIVR stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

