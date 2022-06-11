Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

SBRA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

