Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,669 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of CarGurus worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

