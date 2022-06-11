Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of JHG opened at $25.22 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 717,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,626,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

