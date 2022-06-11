Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,637,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,729,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,133,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.81 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

