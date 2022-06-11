Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,273,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,795,000 after acquiring an additional 727,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

