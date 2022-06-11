Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 471.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

