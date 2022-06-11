Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of SailPoint Technologies worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

