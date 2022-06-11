Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.74 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of IAA worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.55. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

