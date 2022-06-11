Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.81 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of News worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in News by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,752,000 after buying an additional 874,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after buying an additional 421,385 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,790,000 after buying an additional 1,640,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,897,000 after buying an additional 172,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

