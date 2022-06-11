Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Eagle Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $125.72 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

