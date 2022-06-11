Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 986.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,752 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $31,311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,664,000 after buying an additional 201,881 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

