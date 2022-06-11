Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of RLI worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RLI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLI. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $113.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

