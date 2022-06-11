Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,079 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 9.88% of CF Bankshares worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 28.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

