Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 690 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Black Hills worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after buying an additional 999,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 934,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH opened at $74.40 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

