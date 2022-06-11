Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,896 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Travel + Leisure worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TNL opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.14.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

