Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,710 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.