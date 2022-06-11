Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,046 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Watts Water Technologies worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

WTS opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.47 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

