Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,107 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of AutoNation worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $2,801,658.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,182,070 shares in the company, valued at $984,384,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 687,183 shares of company stock worth $77,235,855. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $120.12 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

