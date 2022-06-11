Analysts Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT at GBX 210.17

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.17 ($2.63).

CAPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.08) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.82) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

LON CAPC opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.96) on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.30 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.