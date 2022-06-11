Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.43% of Anaplan worth $96,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.