AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,879 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $98,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AZN opened at $61.79 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of -193.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

