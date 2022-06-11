Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 540.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after buying an additional 5,545,821 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 570,262 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Banco Santander by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,796,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 874,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 171,121 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €3.50 ($3.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

