Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,985 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.95% of Banner worth $102,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

