Barclays PLC Acquires 15,170 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

