Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Granite Construction worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GVA opened at $31.35 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $547.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

