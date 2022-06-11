Barclays PLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

AGCO stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

