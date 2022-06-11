Barclays PLC Purchases 18,520 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of National Bank worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in National Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBHC opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

