Barclays PLC Purchases 25,736 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Marten Transport worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN opened at $17.38 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

